'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

The Banshees of Inisherin star Barry Keoghan slammed British Airways for losing his luggage on his way to Oscar awards that are happening on Sunday, March, 12.

Keoghan, 30, has slammed famous airline British Airways after losing 'sentimental' luggage while flying to Los Angeles for 2023 Oscars.

The Banshees of Inisherin star also claimed that the airlines had "bad customer service", as he lost “tons of sentimental stuff” adding that it could not “seem to be helpful in one bit”.

Keoghan recently bagged nomination for best supporting actor at the 95th Academy awards for his role in dark Irish comedy The Banshees Of Inisherin.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote, "Lost my suitcase with @British_Airways and they can’t seem to be any way helpful in one bit.

“Here in LA for Oscars and had tons of sentimental stuff I wanted to wear and bring with me.

“Such bad customer service. Sent me to LAX to tell me they can’t help me. Tut tut."

The Irish actor made his way to LA for his first Oscars nomination, and will go head to head with Banshees co-star Brendan Gleeson in the category.

Keoghan also took home Bafta award for best supporting actor for his performance as the dim-witted Dominic Kearney in the film, in which he plays the dim-witted Dominic Kearney.