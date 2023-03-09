 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

The album is set to come out on March 28th
The album is set to come out on March 28th

On March 9th, K-pop girl group Billlie posted new teasers for their new comeback called The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three. The teasers include individual shots of all the members as well as group photos.

They revealed their comeback schedule as well, called the Billlendar. Though the album and lead track’s music video is set to drop on March 28th, they have an exciting lead up to its release. It will include several random track drops, a prequel film of the Billage of Perception, the track list and much more.

They revealed some teaser photos on March 7th as well, showing an intriguing concept where the girls stand on a bus in grim lighting in one shot while showing someone peeking into a house with a flashlight in the other.

Their new comeback was announced with a post that displayed all of their past logos with the caption “Billlie, I know you/Billlie, you’re my name.”

More From Entertainment:

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date

Iconic K-pop group Mamamoo announce sub-unit comeback date
Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'

Actress Lucy Liu talks speaking 'Parseltongue' in 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

Regé-Jean Page, Morgan Freeman developing Muhammad Ali Series for Peacock

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage

'The Banshees of Inisherin' star Barry Keoghan slams airlines for losing luggage
Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day

Chris Pratt honors wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, mother-in-law Maria on Women's Day
Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars

Julia Roberts abandoned 'Shakespeare In Love' due to bad chemistry with co-stars
Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies

Cara Delevingne is eager to have babies
'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off

'Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown asks fans to stop expecting spin-off
Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online

Harry Styles breaks silence on posting One Direction T-shirt selfie online
Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews

Seth Rogen gets candid about 'devastating' film reviews
BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS’ Suga makes donations to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash

Raquel Leviss breaks silence on Tom Sandoval relationship amid backlash