K-pop group Billlie unveil epic new teaser for their upcoming album

On March 9th, K-pop girl group Billlie posted new teasers for their new comeback called The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three. The teasers include individual shots of all the members as well as group photos.

They revealed their comeback schedule as well, called the Billlendar. Though the album and lead track’s music video is set to drop on March 28th, they have an exciting lead up to its release. It will include several random track drops, a prequel film of the Billage of Perception, the track list and much more.

They revealed some teaser photos on March 7th as well, showing an intriguing concept where the girls stand on a bus in grim lighting in one shot while showing someone peeking into a house with a flashlight in the other.

Their new comeback was announced with a post that displayed all of their past logos with the caption “Billlie, I know you/Billlie, you’re my name.”