Idris Elba and wife Sabrina match in vibrant outfits for 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' New York premiere

Idris Elba arrived at the New York premiere of his Netflix movie Luther: The Fallen Sun alongside wife Sabrina.

On Wednesday night, March 8, Idris Elba stood out from the crowd in a popping green blazer teamed with bold red trousers.

Elba, 50, also slipped in a pair of green patent leather loafers to complete his vibrant look.

As per Daily Mail, the British heartthrob's wife Sabrina, also matched her husband in vibrancy as she donned a yellow one-shoulder gown.

Elba wrapped his arms around his wife as the couple posed for the cameras. The actor even briefly stepped away from wife to take selfies with fans on the red carpet.