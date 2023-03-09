 
entertainment
Thursday Mar 09 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Thursday Mar 09, 2023

Chrissy Teigen gets rid of brunette locks and debuts red hair colour: Check it out

Chrissy Teigen got rid of her brunette locks and got a dazzling new red hair colour, sharing on social media.

On March 9, Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram video featuring her red hair colour look.

The model, 37, captioned the post, "Breaking news: woman gets new hair color !!!!!!!!! Love you @colorbymattrez! @rikkigash @krisstudden."

As per People, Chrissy can be seen wearing a colourful silk robe, showing off her new hair look as her hairstylist fixes her hair.

Teigen's musician husband, John Legend, took to the comments section and wrote, "Gorgeous (with a heart eye emoji)."



