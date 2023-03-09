Prince Harry, Meghan and their children to attend King Charles Coronation?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are likely to attend King Charles III's Coronation after a very positive gesture from the Buckingham Palace.

King Charles, who would officially be crowned on May 6, has appeared to be a very smart monarch as he took a big step to cope with the ongoing crisis within the family.

The monarch, 74, has once again extended an olive branch to his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle by recognising Archie and Lilibet as Prince and Princess.

Meghan and Harry's children - who previously listed as "master" and "miss" - are now referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex" on the official website of the British royal family.



Now, it's being speculated that Harry and Meghan will attend King Charles Coronation in response to the new offer from the palace.