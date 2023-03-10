 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals a major update about the decision by New Mexico government to destroy the gun that killed Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Baldwin called Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel to court on his behalf and addressed New Mexico government’s decision to destroy the firearm.

There, he claimed, “I think I should tell the court that the firearm in this case, that's a great subject of it, was destroyed by the state.”

“So that's obviously an issue. We're going to have to see that firearm or what's left of it.”

Later on, New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney spokesperson Heather Brewer also stepped forward to People magazine.

They admitted, “The gun Alec Baldwin used in the shooting that killed Halyna Hutchins has not been destroyed by the state. The gun is in evidence and is available for the defense to review.”

“The defense's unexpected statement in the status hearing today that the gun had been destroyed by the state may be a reference to a statement in the FBI's July 2022 firearms testing report that said damage was done to internal components of the gun during the FBI's functionality testing. However, the gun still exists and can be used as evidence.”

