 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage 

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis slammed claims that she is using the actor’s illness to get her “five minutes” of fame on social media.

The Perfect Stranger took to Instagram to share a video to bash the narrative that she is trying to get famous by speaking on The Sixth Sense actor’s disease.

Emma has been raising awareness about her husband’s condition after it was disclosed that his aphasia has progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” the model-actor said in her video.

“So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband,” she added.

Emma went on to pledge that she will “raise awareness” about the illness and “for caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there.”

“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she noted. “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

In the comment section, Bruce’s daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, Scout Willis, supported her step-mom as she wrote, “HELL YES! I am so so proud of you!” 


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun

Alec Baldwin’s lawyer reveals New Mexico bid to ‘destroy’ Rust gun
King Charles talks ‘profound loss’ of late Queen Elizabeth in emotional speech

King Charles talks ‘profound loss’ of late Queen Elizabeth in emotional speech
Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’

Kendall Jenner, Bad Bunny getting along very ‘well’ but are ‘taking things slow’
Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu

Oscars return - with slap jokes and hot dog fingers on menu
Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti

Chrissy Teigen shares adorable sneak peek of daughter Esti
Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Meghan and Harry issue fresh statement on children's titles

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Celebrity status of Meghan and Harry's children to create problems for them: expert

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger

Disney reconsiders making content for others under Bob Iger
Meghan takes a stroll 'with a smug grin' after getting what she wanted

Meghan takes a stroll 'with a smug grin' after getting what she wanted

Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK

Frank Sinatra musical looking at singer's life and career to open in UK
Meghan Markle makes first appearance after receiving coronation invitation

Meghan Markle makes first appearance after receiving coronation invitation

King Charles angers royal fans?

King Charles angers royal fans?