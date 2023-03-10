Bruce Willis wife hits back at claims she’s using his dementia to get ‘five minutes’ of fame

File Footage

Bruce Willis wife Emma Heming Willis slammed claims that she is using the actor’s illness to get her “five minutes” of fame on social media.

The Perfect Stranger took to Instagram to share a video to bash the narrative that she is trying to get famous by speaking on The Sixth Sense actor’s disease.

Emma has been raising awareness about her husband’s condition after it was disclosed that his aphasia has progressed into frontotemporal dementia.

“I just saw something about me getting my ‘five minutes,’ which is great, which means that you’re listening,” the model-actor said in her video.

“So, I’m going to take my five minutes and I’m gonna turn it into 10 because I’m always going to advocate for my husband,” she added.

Emma went on to pledge that she will “raise awareness” about the illness and “for caregivers, who are unsung heroes out there.”



“And then I’m going to turn my grief and my anger and my sadness into something good around something that feels less than,” she noted. “Watch this space because I didn’t come to play.”

In the comment section, Bruce’s daughter with ex-wife Demi Moore, Scout Willis, supported her step-mom as she wrote, “HELL YES! I am so so proud of you!”



