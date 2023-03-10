 
CTD Punjab arrests 12 TTP militants

The picture shows law enforcement agency personnel. — APP/File
  • CTD conducts raids across Punjab.
  • 797 combing and search operations conducted by CTD.
  • 159 suspects arrested during the ongoing week.

As many as 12 terrorists have been arrested from three different cities including Lahore, said a spokesperson of the counter-terrorism department (CTD) on Friday. 

The CTD official said that three militants were detained from a sensitive area in Lahore, adding the terrorists captured during the raids belonged to Al-Qaeda and the banned outfit Teheek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). 

"Explosives and material used for making suicide vests were recovered from the terrorists," said the authorities.

The statement said that they were planning subversive activities in sensitive areas. It added that a case has been registered against the detainees and an investigation has been launched. 

The spokesperson added that about 159 suspects have been arrested during 797 combing and search operations conducted by the CTD during the ongoing week. 

As Pakistan remains gripped by the spate of terror attacks for the last few months, the country's civil and military leadership has resolved to stand united against terrorists.

The National Apex Committee — comprising the country's top military and political leadership — also sought national consensus to root out militancy last month. 

The recent attacks by terrorists in the country's rural and urban centres, claiming the lives of innocent Pakistanis and law enforcers, have triggered the security forces and law enforcement agencies to accelerate action against them.

