 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘forcibly’ made King Charles accept 'Princess Lilibet'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently being put on blast for having forced King Charles into agreeing for a title change for Lilibet.

the Daily Mail's Royal Editor Rebecca English made these admissions.

The claims were made in her interview alongside Palace Confidential for Mail+.

“They were a bit panicky behind the scenes that the King could bring in letters patent to change the existing rules to make it not automatic they became a prince and princess and for Harry this was all tied up with issues of security.”

“So there has been a bit of toing and froing and I personally think the Sussexes have forced the Palace’s hand on this.”

