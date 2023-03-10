Charles ‘needs to throw’ Harry a ‘lifeline’ to show he’s not ‘heartless landlord’

King Charles will reportedly offer Prince Harry and Meghan Markle an apartment in the Buckingham Palace if the couple decides to attend his coronation.

The monarch needs to fix his reputation which was strained after he threw the duo out of their Windsor home, the Frogmore cottage, claimed a royal commentator.

Speaking to Fox News, royal expert Christopher Andersen said Charles needs to throw the Duke of Sussex a “lifeline” to show the world he’s not a “heartless landlord.”

The apartment he might offer the California-based royal couple previously belonged to Prince Andrew, according to a report by The Independent.

"There's been a bit of blowback over the king's decision to evict the Sussexes from Frogmore Cottage, and the last thing Charles wants is to look like a heartless landlord," Andersen shared.

"The king also needs to throw Harry a lifeline - a place where he can bring his family - and feel safe if, at the last minute, the Sussexes decide to show up for the coronation,” he added.

"It remains to be seen whether this will be enough to coax Harry and Meghan back to London for the big day," The King author said.

"Given all the flak they've been getting on both sides of the pond, it's just as likely the Sussexes will opt to shelter in place."

A spokesperson for Harry and Meghan revealed they have "recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation."

"An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time," the spokesperson added.