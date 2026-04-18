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David Harbour onboards cast of ‘John Rambo'

New ‘John Rambo’ movie takes place before events of ‘First Blood’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 18, 2026

David Harbour onboards cast of ‘John Rambo&apos;
David Harbour onboards cast of ‘John Rambo'

David Harbour has joined the cast of John Rambo, the origin story prequel to the iconic Sylvester Stallone franchise, taking on the role of Major Trautman, Rambo's commanding officer and the closest thing the one-man fighting force has ever had to a calming influence.

The Stranger Things star is a late addition to the film, which wrapped production in Thailand in March. 

In the original Rambo trilogy of the 1980s, the role of Trautman was played by Richard Crenna. 

Harbour steps into those shoes for a story set before the events of First Blood, following a young John Rambo, played by Noah Centineo, as a soldier fighting in the jungle, years before he becomes the stoic loner audiences came to know.

The film is directed by Jalmari Helander, the Finnish filmmaker behind the Sisu movies, known for their brutal and uncompromising action. 

It is another high-profile addition to what is shaping up to be a very busy period for Harbour. 

He is currently receiving strong notices for his role as Floyd Smernitch in DTF St. Louis, has Avengers: Doomsday in post-production, and is also working on Violent Night 2, Evil Genius and Lionsgate's A Head Full of Ghosts

He previously worked with AGBO on Extraction, making John Rambo a reunion of sorts with the production company.

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