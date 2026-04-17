Zayn Malik rushes to hospital after Konnakol album release

Zayn Malik has worried fans after sharing a photo from a hospital bed on his Instagram story.

In the post, the 33-year-old music icon appeared lying down in a hospital bed and added a caption along with the image, without giving too many details about his condition.

The update came shortly after the release of his album Konnakol, leaving fans surprised by the timing.

In his message, Zayn thanked his friends for all the love and support, saying that it has been a tough week and he is still recovering.

Zayn Malik thanked his fans and hospital staff for being there for him

One Direction's former singer also said he feels sad that he cannot meet fans this week as planned.

The Dusk Till Down hitmaker added that he would not be where he is today without the people who stood by him and thanked everyone for understanding his situation.

Zayn also showed gratitude to the hospital staff who are taking care of him, as he also mentioned doctors, nurses, cardiologists and everyone who are involved in his treatment.

The father of one ended his note with warm words and big love for everyone.

Fans have since flooded social media with messages for Zayn, wishing him a quick recovery and good health.