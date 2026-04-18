KJ Apa breaks silence on Mr. Fantasy as fans convinced they're one person

Fans have noticed a striking resemblance between the actor and the musician

You’ll never see KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy in the same room.

The Riverdale actor is finally addressing speculation that he is, in fact, the mysterious artist known as Mr. Fantasy. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at CinemaCon 2026, Apa shrugged off the comparisons, though his sarcastic tone spoke volumes.

“Listen, I’m a serious actor. I don’t know what that guy is,” the New Zealand-born actor said. “People have been talking to me about him. I don’t really know what the deal is. His music sounds good, but I couldn’t tell you anything about him.”

Apa further declared that he’s “not really” interested in meeting Mr. Fantasy. “I don’t really have any respect for him, to be honest. I don’t pay attention to people like that,” he added with a grin.

While Apa will never meet Mr. Fantasy (likely because they’re actually the same person), his Riverdale costars have already made acquaintance with the musician. Earlier this week, Mr. Fantasy met up with Madelaine Petsch to learn how to drive from her.

Meanwhile, Lili Reinhart has admitted that she’s “a big fan,” even though Mr. Fantasy has said he has no idea who Reinhart is.

Mr. Fantasy became an overnight sensation in 2025, with his self-titled debut album going viral on TikTok. His tracks Wayuwanna and Catapult amassed millions of streams on Spotify. His music blends funk, disco, and pop elements, often accompanied by visually striking videos echoing his eccentric persona.

Mr. Fantasy was catapulted into the spotlight when he performed at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and online sleuths were quick to try to uncover the man under the wig. Fans noticed that the musician bore a striking resemblance to Apa — barring the fake teeth and the British accent — including the same tattoos.

Despite the unmistakable commonalities, Mr. Fantasy’s manager, John, told Teen Vogue in September that he “does not know who this KJ Apa guy is” and that he “only represents Mr. Fantasy.”