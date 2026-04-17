BBC icon Finnian Garbutt’s tragic death at 28 leaves fans devastated

BBC actor Finnian Garbutt died at the age of 28 after a long and painful battle with cancer, as his family confirmed in a statement which was shared on Friday.

The Hope Street star, who played PC Ryan Power in the BBC crime drama, revealed just weeks ago that he was in the final stage of his illness after being diagnosed with terminal skin cancer.

Garbutt was first diagnosed in 2022 after noticing a lump behind his ear, which later turned out to be serious cancer that spread in his body so quickly.

In a message which was shared by his family, they said he passed away peacefully at home, just as he wanted and he was surrounded by his loved ones.

They also thanked people for the support, kind messages and all those donations that helped them during a very hard time.

Garbutt, however, earlier shared that the illness started when he thought the lump was something small, but it kept growing and was later found to be cancer that had spread.

He then went through major surgery and got lymph nodes removed but the disease continued to progress.

Finnian is survived by his wife Louise and young daughter Saoirse.