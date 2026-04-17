Pedro Pascal at centre of growing legal clash over Pedro Piscal name

Pedro Pascal is facing a legal dispute with a small Chilean drink brand over a name that sounds very similar to his.

The actor has taken action against a pisco label called “Pedro Piscal,” saying the name could confuse people and affect his identity and personal brand.

The brand was launched in 2023 by entrepreneur David Herrera, who started selling the drink in local bars and shops, as it quickly caught attention because of its playful name.

Herrera shared that the idea came from simple wordplay and was also linked to the type of grape used in making the drink, not from trying to benefit from the actor’s fame.

However, Pascal’s legal team believes that the name is too close and could mislead customers.

They are now pushing to take control of the brand name and have already made some progress in areas like online rights.

The man admitted that receiving legal emails was scary, especially because Pascal is known worldwide. Still, he says his brand does not use the actor’s image in any way.

The case is ongoing and is being closely watched, with a final decision expected later this year.