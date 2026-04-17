Brooklyn Beckham snubs mom Victoria on birthday after she addresses feud

David and Victoria Beckham's eldest child continues to ice out his family

Victoria Beckham received birthday wishes from all but one member of the Beckham clan.

As the former-Spice-Girl-turned-fashion-designer marked her 52nd birthday on Friday, April 17, her husband David Beckham and their kids — Romeo, Cruz, and Harper — showered the matriarch with love. However, her eldest child, Brooklyn, stayed silent as his feud with his family rages on.

David led the birthday wishes with a sweet Instagram tribute featuring pictures of the couple throughout their 25 years together, as well as one very iconic childhood picture of Victoria.

“Happy birthday to the one & only Posh Spice,” the football icon wrote. “We love you so much and we will make sure you have the most special day because as the best Wife, Mum, friend & of course gym partner you deserve too.”

Over on his Stories, David shared a picture of a young Victoria in front of her father’s infamous Rolls Royce, referencing the scene in the Beckham docuseries where he called out Victoria for claiming she grew up “working class.”

“To my working class wife… Be honest,” David wrote alongside the picture.

The couple’s sons, Romeo, 23, and Cruz, 21, also paid a loving social media tribute to their mother.

Their only daughter, 14-year-old Harper, called Victoria “the best mum ever” as she gushed, “I couldn’t ask for a better role model, best friend or mum. I hope you have the best day ever because you deserve it.”

Notably silent on Victoria’s big day was 25-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, who blocked his entire family on social media before he publicly called out his mother’s behaviour towards his wife Nicola Peltz.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal earlier this week, Victoria addressed the fallout for the first time. Although she did not refer to Brooklyn directly when asked about the rift, Victoria shared that she has only ever tried to “protect and love our children.”

“We’ve always tried to be the best parents that we can be… that’s all I really want to say about it,” she added.