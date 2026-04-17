Ciara Miller opens up about Amanda Batula, West Wilson romance

Ciara Miller is finally speaking out about the headline‑grabbing romance between her Summer House co‑star Amanda Batula and her ex, West Wilson.

In a new interview with Glamour, Miller described the situation as a “major mindf—k.”

She admitted that the public nature of the scandal has made it even harder to process.

“It’s one thing to experience hurt behind closed doors,” she said. “To experience it so publicly is like another layer, and then to have to see what you thought was your life still play out in season 10. It’s a major mindf--k.”

Miller revealed she felt more betrayed by Batula than by Wilson, noting their close friendship before the romance was confirmed.

“I just never would think that it would come from someone like Amanda, who has been… in my circle and in my corner for so long,” she explained.

“I’ve fought with your own husband to advocate for you. I have championed you... And so to be disregarded in such a disrespectful way is… honestly, I’m at a loss for words sometimes.”

The Bravo star also recalled inviting both Batula and Wilson to her 30th birthday last December, hoping to rebuild her friendship with West after years of distance.

But she admitted one of their boundaries “no more sleeping with people on Bravo” has now been shattered.

Since Batula and Wilson confirmed their relationship, Miller has received support from fellow Summer House castmates and other Bravo stars.

Meanwhile, Batula’s estranged husband Kyle Cooke has defended her against online backlash, placing most of the blame on Wilson.

Batula, who announced her separation from Cooke in January, said her connection with Wilson grew out of a “genuine, long‑standing friendship.”