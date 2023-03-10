 
Friday Mar 10 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s mixture of ‘stupidity, malice and self-obsession’ threatens to spill out

Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lack of attendance could spell another tell-all in the works.

Royal commentator and author A.N. Wilson brought these warnings and insights to light.

According to the DailyMail, the writer started by saying, “If they had not been invited, or if they had chosen not to come, we would have been presented with the nightmare possibility that Harry would be hired by some American television network to provide a running commentary on his father's big day.”

“His mixture of stupidity, malice and self-obsession would have come splurging out, dishing yet more dirt on his family and on the institution of the Monarchy.”

“The option of their non-attendance, therefore, would have been far, far worse, than the embarrassment caused by them actually turning up.”

