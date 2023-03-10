PSL 2023: Simon Doull under fire on social media for comment on Hasan Ali's wife

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull and Samiyaa Hassan Ali. —Instagram/sdoull/samyahkhan1604

Days after Simon Doull was caught in a controversy for his analysis on Babar Azam’s maiden Pakistan Super League hundred against Quetta Gladiators, the former New Zealand bowler, is yet again in hot waters.

This time the former Kiwi cricketer is in trouble for his comments regarding Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali’s wife Samiyaa following the team’s win against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

In a nail-biting contest, Faheem Ashraf guided Islamabad to victory over Multan.

When the winning runs were hit by Faheem the cameraman showed the shots of the dugout and the crowd, Doull was on the commentary.

Right when the camera focused on Hassan Ali's wife Samiyaa, Doull commented: “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The video has since then gone viral.

Journalist Omair Alavi thanked that there were no social media in yesteryears.

Twitter user Xhra is not a fan of Doull's commentary and believes it is "cringe-worthy".

Then there was this.



