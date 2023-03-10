 
sports
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Simon Doull under fire on social media for comment on Hasan Ali's wife

By
SDSports Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull and Samiyaa Hassan Ali. —Instagram/sdoull/samyahkhan1604
Former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull and Samiyaa Hassan Ali. —Instagram/sdoull/samyahkhan1604

Days after Simon Doull was caught in a controversy for his analysis on Babar Azam’s maiden Pakistan Super League hundred against Quetta Gladiators, the former New Zealand bowler, is yet again in hot waters.

This time the former Kiwi cricketer is in trouble for his comments regarding Islamabad United pacer Hasan Ali’s wife Samiyaa following the team’s win against Multan Sultans on Tuesday.

In a nail-biting contest, Faheem Ashraf guided Islamabad to victory over Multan.

PSL 2023: Simon Doull under fire on social media for comment on Hasan Alis wife

When the winning runs were hit by Faheem the cameraman showed the shots of the dugout and the crowd, Doull was on the commentary.

Right when the camera focused on Hassan Ali's wife Samiyaa, Doull commented: “She has won it. She has won a few hearts as well I believe. That is superb, absolutely stunning. And the victory.”

The video has since then gone viral.

Journalist Omair Alavi thanked that there were no social media in yesteryears. 

Twitter user Xhra is not a fan of Doull's commentary and believes it is "cringe-worthy".

Then there was this.


More From Sports:

160kmph: Ihsanullah gears up to throw the fastest PSL delivery ever

160kmph: Ihsanullah gears up to throw the fastest PSL delivery ever
PSL 2023: Everything you need to know about PZ vs MS match today

PSL 2023: Everything you need to know about PZ vs MS match today
Kyle Mayers strikes for West Indies at the Wanderers

Kyle Mayers strikes for West Indies at the Wanderers
Ind vs Aus: Usman Khawaja shatters Indian dream of whitewashing Australia in Test series

Ind vs Aus: Usman Khawaja shatters Indian dream of whitewashing Australia in Test series
PSL 2023: Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim David, Shan Masood fined by PCB

PSL 2023: Shadab Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Tim David, Shan Masood fined by PCB
Shaheen Afridi likely to lead Pakistan during Afghanistan T20I series

Shaheen Afridi likely to lead Pakistan during Afghanistan T20I series
Inter Miami seek to continue unbeaten streak in New York City clash

Inter Miami seek to continue unbeaten streak in New York City clash
Sri Lanka make good start with 355 runs in New Zealand Test

Sri Lanka make good start with 355 runs in New Zealand Test
Raducanu and Wawrinka make robust starts at Indian Wells

Raducanu and Wawrinka make robust starts at Indian Wells
World's second highest pay for Canada's women soccer team

World's second highest pay for Canada's women soccer team
PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash

PSL 2023 points table: Latest situation after LQ vs IU clash
PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set new record after beating Islamabad United

PSL 2023: Lahore Qalandars set new record after beating Islamabad United