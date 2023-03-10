 
Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'

Netflix You star Penn Badgley, who played Joe Goldberg in the thriller drama explained the shocking twist in the part 2 of the season 4, which aired on March 9, 2023.

You is currently in the limelight after releasing the remaining episodes of season 4, and the main lead on the series, Badgley detailed the shocking twist in it.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 36-year-old talked about how Joe turned out to be the killer in the ending of You season 4.

He also dished details on how the idea of the twist first came about early on in season 3,

"There’s this thing where you get to see Joe from another person’s eyes which we’ve never really seen before. And you realize this whole thing is almost this romanticized version of him" he said.

He went on further explaining, "Maybe. And then you also have Rhys, which is a fun way to make literal the metaphor of the inner child or the ego. To me, by the close of the season, I think you’ve really gotten what you came for."

"The truth is in episode 3 of season 3, there’s that Joe-on-Joe thing where I play two people. That was really fun and I think that planted the seed. I have no idea how much I did or didn’t influence this, but I thought that’s the direction it could go"

"I knew that it was going to be some kind of Fight Club twist, which I loved purely on the surface, but also at the ground floor" he added.

You season 1 hit the streaming giant in 2018 and became and garnered huge amount of praises from the fans and critics. 

