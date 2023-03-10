 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

K-pop group Twice release their new comeback ‘Ready To Be’

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

They also performed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
They also performed at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

K-pop girl group Twice have come out with their brand new comeback called Ready To Be. Their return is marked by the music video for their lead track Set Me Free.

According to Soompi, Set Me Free has a more basic but more powerful sound, and focuses on a love that one is willing to risk everything for. The song has been co-composed by Lindgren, Melanie Fontana and Marty Maro while the lyrics have been written by GALACTIKA.

The group also performed the song for the first time on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Ready To Be is their twelfth mini album. Preceding the album is the pre-release track Moonlight Sunrise.

The group recently broke their own record for the highest amount of pre-release orders, becoming the fifth girl group to have the highest number of pre-release stock. Above them is one of their own albums, then the groups Blackpink and Aespa.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix’s 'The Glory' director accused of bullying

Netflix’s 'The Glory' director accused of bullying
BTS’ Jin wishes Suga a happy birthday from the military

BTS’ Jin wishes Suga a happy birthday from the military
Disney’s Bob Iger reveals Marvel will ‘see a lot of newness’ over the next five years

Disney’s Bob Iger reveals Marvel will ‘see a lot of newness’ over the next five years
Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘night out’ with Nick Jonas at the pre-Oscars bash
'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'The Last Blockbuster' director making documentary based on 'Lost'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'

'Doctor Who: Redacted' creator dumped 'without explanation'
Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'

Netflix 'You' star Penn Badgley explains twist of season 4 he 'loved purely'
Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Jenna Ortega addresses her ‘Scream VI’ red carpet wardrobe malfunction

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Michael Shannon was 'a little confused' when asked to return as ‘General Zod’

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'

Steven Spielberg recalls George Lucas' helping him on 'Jurassic Park'
Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Tom Cruise clicks selfies with US Navy sailors during ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ special screening

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge

Inside King Charles visit to Animal and Plant Health Agency in Weybridge