Sabrina Carpenter gets emotional ahead of last 'Short n' Sweet' tour shows

Sabrina Carpenter breaks silence on 'Short n' Sweet' ending soon

Sabrina Carpenter is all set to say goodbye to her Short n' Sweet tour.

The tour, Carpenter kicked off in September 2024, is nearing its end.

After wrapping up four shows in Los Angeles, the songstress took to Instagram and penned expressed her thank you for the crowd.

Sharing a carousel of photos from the concert, Carpenter penned in the caption, "LA Nights 3 & 4 I didn’t know LA crowds could crowd like this."

She went on to add, "how fitting i got to lock down the gorgeous @sza during cuffing szn."

Further she recalled arresting R&B singer Ravyn Lenae, as part of an onstage gag during the show. Carpenter wrote, "and @ravynlenae also arrested for killing it every night and looking perfect while doing so !"

Moreover, the singer expressed her heartbreak as the tour is nearing its end. She wrote, "Our last two shows of the Short n’ Sweet tour start tonight!"

"they will have to drag me off stage. See you soon," Carpenter added with heartbreak and kiss emojis.

About Short n' Sweet tour:

Sabrina Carpenter began the tour in support of her album with the same titled. Short n' Sweet tour featured legs in North America and Europe, beginning in September 2024 and running though November 2025.

The tour promotes the singer's sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which was released in August 2024 and includes hit singles Espresso, Please Please Please, and Taste.

It is pertinent to mention that the shows feature a popular segment in which Carpenter arrests a celebrity guest with prop handcuffs during the track Juno.

Until now, several celebrity guests including Nicole Kidman, SZA, Drew Barrymore, and most recently Ravyn Lenae have arrested during the segment.