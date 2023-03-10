Netflix sets April 2023 release date for Thai Thriller 'Hunger': Find out

Netflix Original Thai Thriller, titled, Hunger, is slated for April 2023. Find out all the information below

Hunger is an upcoming Thai thriller on Netflix, directed by Dom Sitisiri Mongkolsiri and written by screenwriter Lek Kongdej Jaturanrasamee.

The movie will be available to stream on Monday, April 10th, 2023.

As per What's on Netflix, the latest project is comparable to Searchlight Pictures The Menu.

The synopsis is as follows, "Aoy, a woman in her twenties, runs her family’s local stir-fried noodles restaurant in the old quarter of Bangkok. One day, she receives an invitation to leave the family business and join team ‘Hunger’, Thailand’s number one luxury Chef’s table team led by the famously ingenious, and infamously nasty, Chef Paul."

Aokbab Chutimon Chuengcharoensukying, known for Faces of Anne, Die Tomorrow, and Happy Old Year, will make her Netflix debut as Aoy.

Peter Nopachai Chaiyanam will play the role of chef Paul, also making his Netflix debut.

The post-production of the thriller was confirmed on January 14, 2023. The filming took place in Bangkok, Thailand.







