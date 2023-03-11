 
Saturday Mar 11 2023
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Netflix Wednesday famed actor Jenna Ortega is gearing up to join Tim Burton in an upcoming sequel of Beetlejuice.

The 20-year-old actor is seemingly ready to reunite with Wednesday's creator on his next project.

As reported by Deadline, the sources have confirmed that Jenna is in early talks to team up with Burton on his upcoming sequel film Beetlejuice 2.

An insider also revealed that Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder will be reprising their roles with Burton directing.

The production on the film is expected to get kicked-off from late May or early June in London.

Reportedly, the budget on the project is not decided yet, resulting in a back and forth.

However, once the deal is made Jenna will depict the daughter of Lydia, the character which was originally played by Winona Ryder in the film.

Jenna became massively popular for playing the role of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's blockbuster hit horror-comedy Wednesday.

Wednesday smashed the streamer's viewership records and has been renewed for a second season. The actor will also be hosting Saturday Night Live on March 11. 

