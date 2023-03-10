 
Friday Mar 10 2023
Seth Rogen explains why he chooses not to become a father

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Seth Rogen recently reveals why he doesn’t want to have children on Steven Bartlett's The Diary of a CEO podcast.

During the podcast, the Superbad star opened up about his discussion with his spouse regarding children and confessed, “Thank God we don't have children.”

“We get to do whatever we want; we are in the prime of our lives, we are smarter than we've ever been, we understand ourselves more than we ever have,” continued the 40-year-old.

The actor explained, “We have the capacity to achieve a level of work and a level of communication and care for one another, and a lifestyle we can live with one another that we've never been able to live before.”

“And we can just do that and we don't have to raise a child, which the world does not need right now,” asserted Seth.

The movie-maker pointed out that he and his wife “seem to get a lot more active enjoyment out of not having kids than anyone I know seems to get out of having kids”.

“I've been around, obviously, a lot of children, I'm not ignorant to what it's like to… I've seen everyone I know [have] kids, I'm 40. Some of my friends have had kids for decades, you know? Some people want kids. Some people don't want kids,” he added.

