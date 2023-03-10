 
entertainment
Friday Mar 10 2023
By
Web Desk

Katherine Ryan shares two cents on ‘roasting’ celebrities at an award show

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 10, 2023

Katherine Ryan shares two cents on ‘roasting’ celebrities at an award show
Katherine Ryan shares two cents on ‘roasting’ celebrities at an award show

Katherine Ryan recently expressed her excitement over roasting celebrities at an award show.

Speaking to the Metro, the Canadian comedian revealed that she “would die” to present “any major awards ceremonies” this season.

“I would die to present the Baftas or the Oscars or the Emmys or the Mobo awards or the Brits – anything like that,” said the 39-year-old.

The Duchess star continued, “I feel like it’s almost the last place where a comedian can roast and that’s because the status in the room is so high that someone like Ricky Gervais does an incredible job of letting those people show their vulnerability and have a laugh at themselves.”

“I love that kind of comedy. I would love to do that,” stated the comedian.

Katherine mentioned, “I don’t know that I’m a Bafta darling necessarily. I don’t know that I would be asked.”

“I might not be posh enough and also I’m not even British, so they might not ask me but it would be a dream to host the Baftas because I’m such a fan of, not just British culture but international pop culture,” she explained.

Katherine also disclosed about her roasting list which also included The Whale star Brendan Fraser.

“Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the audience so you’d have to talk about them,” remarked the comedian.

“Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would also be on the list,” pointed out Katherine.

She added, “I don’t know what’s that cool right now but Elon Musk, Kanye West, Paris Hilton’s just had a baby. Definitely the Kardashians… there’s so much fun to be had.”

More From Entertainment:

Seth Rogen explains why he chooses not to become a father

Seth Rogen explains why he chooses not to become a father
King Charles lauded for fulfilling father's wish

King Charles lauded for fulfilling father's wish

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting

Keira Knightley reflects on balancing motherhood and acting
‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ studio A24 captures Oscar spotlight
'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'

'Heartstopper' alum Kit Conner confirmed to lead upcoming Horror 'One Of Us'
Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Harry and Meghan 'rushed' daughter's baptism after getting secret information about Edward

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West takes daughter North West to Universal Studios with new wife Bianca Censori
Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus' party in the same car

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter fuel romance rumours as they leave Miley Cyrus' party in the same car
'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'

'Wednesday' star Jenna Ortega to team up with Tim Burton for 'Beetlejuice 2'
Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother

Cole Sprouse drops some hard truth about pursuing acting due to 'financially irresponsible' mother
Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Keanu Reeves has earned 'more' from 'The Matrix' franchise than 'any actor'

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets

Avril Lavigne and Tyga look all loved up in dinner date in matching bomber jackets