Katherine Ryan shares two cents on ‘roasting’ celebrities at an award show

Katherine Ryan recently expressed her excitement over roasting celebrities at an award show.



Speaking to the Metro, the Canadian comedian revealed that she “would die” to present “any major awards ceremonies” this season.

“I would die to present the Baftas or the Oscars or the Emmys or the Mobo awards or the Brits – anything like that,” said the 39-year-old.

The Duchess star continued, “I feel like it’s almost the last place where a comedian can roast and that’s because the status in the room is so high that someone like Ricky Gervais does an incredible job of letting those people show their vulnerability and have a laugh at themselves.”

“I love that kind of comedy. I would love to do that,” stated the comedian.

Katherine mentioned, “I don’t know that I’m a Bafta darling necessarily. I don’t know that I would be asked.”

“I might not be posh enough and also I’m not even British, so they might not ask me but it would be a dream to host the Baftas because I’m such a fan of, not just British culture but international pop culture,” she explained.

Katherine also disclosed about her roasting list which also included The Whale star Brendan Fraser.

“Prince William and Kate Middleton are in the audience so you’d have to talk about them,” remarked the comedian.

“Phillip Schofield, Holly Willoughby, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would also be on the list,” pointed out Katherine.

She added, “I don’t know what’s that cool right now but Elon Musk, Kanye West, Paris Hilton’s just had a baby. Definitely the Kardashians… there’s so much fun to be had.”