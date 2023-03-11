 
entertainment
Saturday Mar 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles
Prince Edward attends reception after receiving new title from King Charles

Prince Edward attended a reception after getting a new title from King Charles on his 59th birthday on Friday.

Buckingham Palace shared details of the new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh as they attended a reception at the City Chambers to recognise Edinburgh’s work in supporting Ukrainian refugees, and to thank the range of volunteers who are supporting them across the capital.

During the reception, they met volunteers and members of the Ukrainian and Eastern European diaspora in Edinburgh, including families who have made the city their home since the beginning of the conflict last year.

Earlier, it was announced that the King had conferred the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward, on the occasion of his 59th birthday on Friday.

According to reports, King Charles awarded his younger brother Edward the title Duke of Edinburgh, in line with the wishes of the late Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip.

Philip, who was the last holder of the title, had always wanted it to be inherited by Edward.

The dukedom was created for Prince Philip in 1947 after his marriage to the then Princess Elizabeth.

More From Entertainment:

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'

Priyanka Chopra on pay parity with her ‘Citadel’ male co-star, 'first time in 22 years'
Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming

Priyanka Chopra Jonas talks of ‘mean and nasty’ body shaming
Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’

Priyanka Chopra talks of taking time out for Nick Jonas, baby Malti: ‘My priority is my family’
Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date

Netflix 'I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson' gets 2023 release date
Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report

Gerard Pique to take action against Shakira over her brutal diss tracks: Report
Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Oscars 2023 may roast Prince Harry, Meghan Markle after ‘South Park’ episode

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’

Khloé Kardashian breaks silence on ‘weight loss obsession’
Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony

Ellie Goulding urges fans to celebrate coronation as singers decline to perform at ceremony
Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle

Princess Lilibet’s godmother could be a close friend of Meghan Markle
Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney

Selena Gomez talks ‘overwhelming gratitude’ for Francia Raisa's kidney
Kim Kardashian is completely ‘moved on’, wants ‘best’ for ex Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is completely ‘moved on’, wants ‘best’ for ex Kanye West
William Shatner breaks silence after ‘not having long to live’

William Shatner breaks silence after ‘not having long to live’