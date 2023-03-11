 
Saturday Mar 11 2023
Penn Badgley says 'You' Season 4 is leading towards 'a greater resolution' for Joe

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Penn Bagdley still feels there is more to Joe Goldberg’s story after the fourth season of You concluded on Netflix on Thursday, March 9th, 2023.

Bagdley, who plays the murderous stalker on the show, told People Magazine about his hopes for exploring things further.

“I feel like it’s building towards a greater resolution,” the actor, 36, said. “That’s what I want for Joe ... because now, the circumstances are actually different. He has a level of power and wealth that he’s never had.”

He continued, “With Love, he technically had wealth and he was adjacent to some power, but he hated it and he didn’t take it for his own. Whereas now, he seems to be embracing it and taking it for his own. And to be honest, that’s sort of terrifying prospect.”

The Gossip Girl alum terms it “as an evolution of the whole conceit.”

“It’s interesting,” he added. “I definitely want to see where it goes.”

Badgley returned to the Netflix show, which is an adaptation of a series of novels by author Caroline Kepnes, in a new avatar as Professor Jonathan Moore in London.

It is yet to be confirmed the streaming giant will be renewing its psychological crime thriller for a fifth season.

All four season of You are currently streaming on Netflix.

