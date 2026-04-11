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Does Ben Affleck still have a thing for Jennifer Lopez?

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck in August 2024

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Does Ben Affleck still have a thing for Jennifer Lopez?

Ben Affleck has reportedly handed over his entire stake in the Beverly Hills mansion he once shared with Jennifer Lopez, for free.

According to documents modifying their property settlement agreement, the transfer was filed as a “transfer of property among spouses.”

While the paperwork didn’t spell out the details, sources told TMZ that Affleck gave Lopez his portion of the $60.85 million estate at no cost.

The sprawling 38,000 square foot home, complete with 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms and a basketball court, was purchased in cash by the couple in June 2023, just a year after their wedding.

But by the following summer, the mansion was put on the market amid divorce rumors.

Lopez later filed for divorce, finalized in January 2025, leaving the fate of the property uncertain.

Affleck moved into a $20.5 million Pacific Palisades home to be closer to his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, while Lopez purchased an $18 million Los Angeles residence for her twins Max and Emme.

Despite briefly taking the Beverly Hills mansion off the market in what media outlets described as a “business decision,” Affleck’s recent move now places the estate fully in Lopez’s hands.

The gesture came as Lopez spoke publicly about feeling “happy” and “free” two years after her divorce. 

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