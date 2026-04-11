Sabrina Carpenter proves her Coachella 2026 prediction right

Sabrina Carpenter called it – and then actually did it.

Two years after telling a Coachella crowd “see you back here when I headline,” she returned on April 10 not just as a performer, but as the headliner of Coachella 2026. And she did not just show up – she built her own cinematic universe.

“If I said that and I didn’t headline, it’d be pretty f**king awkward,” Carpenter joked mid-set, fully aware she manifested the moment.

The show opened like a movie. A noir-style into featuring Sam Elliot as a gruff cop set the tone before Carpenter appeared IRL and launched into House Tour. From there, it was hit after hit –Taste, Busy Woman, and Manchild, complete with dancers dressed as spotted dogs.

The real star, though, was the production. Think old Hollywood fantasy meets pop concert. A glowing “Sabrinawood” sign rose behind her, and she welcomed fans with, “Welcome to Sabrinawood… I can’t believe I’m headlining Coachella. I mean, I can a little bit, but it’s nicer to say that, right?”

Cameos from Susan Sarandon and Will Ferrell added to the chaos, while the set bounced from recording studio to dive bar to full-on Broadway finale.

She kept the focus on her latest era, even debuting “We Almost Broke Up Last Night,” before closing with fan favourites Espresso and Tears – the latter performed on a rising throne, because subtlety is overrated.

And just like that, Carpenter drove off into the desert night – prediction fulfilled, pop dominance confirmed, and weekend two still waiting.