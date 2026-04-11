Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi's obsession with stuffed animals

Kylie Jenner gave fans a whimsical glimpse into daughter Stormi Webster’s bedroom, where the eight-year-old’s love of plush toys has taken over every corner.

Timothee Chalamet’s girlfriend took to Instagram Story to share a video filmed in Palm Springs during Coachella weekend.

In the viral video clip, Kylie panned across shelves and beds piled high with teddy bears, llamas, Hello Kitty dolls, bunnies and more, leaving her friend Stassie Karanikolaou both amused and overwhelmed.

“There’s so many eyes gonna be watching me in my sleep,” Stassie joked, adding, “I’m not kidding. There’s like 7 million eyes in this room.”

The playful banter continued as she suggested moving the toys before their sleepover, while Kylie laughed along.

The playful moment came as Kylie herself was in full festival mode.

On Instagram, she showed off a multicolor, bedazzled daisy manicure inspired by Justin Bieber’s Rhode collab with Hailey Bieber, captioning the look “It’s giving Bieberchella.”

The nails doubled as a stylish nod to her longtime friend ahead of his debut solo Coachella performance.

Stormi’s passion for plushies is nothing new.

For her eighth birthday in February, Kylie shared photos of her daughter decked out with multiple Labubu toys clipped to her belt, in her hair, and even featured on custom donuts.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who also shares son Aire with ex Travis Scott, has often spoken about how motherhood reshaped her life.

On the Big Bro With Kid Cudi podcast, she reflected, “That love, and rediscovering wonder through their eyes, has been amazing. I was young when I had my first baby, so I feel like I was just entering adulthood. And I never really left the excitement of being a child.”