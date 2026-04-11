Dua Lipa hits major career high ahead of wedding with Callum Turner

Dua Lipa breaks new ground with record-smashing Spotify milestone.

The Levitating hitmaker becomes the first female artist in the streaming platform history to have two albums surpass 15 billion streams.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Friday, April 10, the Radical Optimism Tour superstar celebrated her latest career high.

She reshared a celebratory post from one of her fan pages, Dua Lipa Central, which featured a promotional photo of the Grammy winner from her 2017 debut self-titled album era.

In the image, she was sporting wet-look hair, wearing a dark, textured metallic jacket against a soft purple and blue gradient background.

The top of the image features her name, "DUA LIPA," in a large font. Meanwhile large, purple text in the center reads "15 BILLION streams on spotify."

A caption at the bottom details, "Dua Lipa becomes the first female artist in Spotify history to have two albums surpass 15 BILLION streams."

For the unversed, Future Nostalgia (The Moonlight Edition), her 2020 sophomore album, was the first to hit this milestone, currently sitting at approximately 15.08 billion streams.

Secondly, Dua Lipa (Complete Edition), which was released in 2017, crossed the 15 billion mark in early April, driven by global hits like New Rules and IDGAF.

Since wrapping up her Radical Optimism Tour on October 16, 2025, Lipa is currently on a break from making new music (except she collaborated with one of her friends on Two Hearts).

She is busy with her newly launched beauty brand and The Service95 Book Club.

However, speculations and some reports suggest that Lipa and her fiance Masters of the Air star Callum Turner are planning an intimate summer wedding later this years.

Reportedly, they want a low-key, private ceremony rather than a large celebrity affair.

The couple, who have been linked since early 2024, are looking at venues in Italy and the UK, with plans to finalise nuptials before Lipa turns 31 in August.