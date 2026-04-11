Afrojack, Sia, David Guetta reunite after 'Titanium'

Lightning does strike twice – just ask Afrojack, Sia and David Guetta.

The trio behind the iconic Titanium have officially reunited, dropping their long-awaited new track Aware Tonight on April 10 – and yes, it’s already giving main-stage-at-sunset energy.

According to Afrojack, this moment was years in the making.

“We've been talking for YEARS about finally getting back in the studio after 'Titanium,' we were working on this track but never got around to finish it," he shared.

What changed? A little nostalgia – and a lot of crowd energy.

“Then when we all linked up at Ultra [Music Festival] last year to do 'Titanium' live everything just hit different. It was such a moment, so we went back to the studio, locked in, and finished the song.”

One year later, Awake Tonight is finally here, blending Sia’s signature powerhouse vocals with the kind of euphoric drops only Guetta and Afrojack can deliver.

“Working with David is always good times, but with Sia in the mix it's straight magic,” Afrojack added.

The release marks their first collaboration since 2012’ Titanium – a track Guetta once admitted he’s been chasing ever since.

"That is probably the song that makes me the proudest in my career… I consider probably the biggest talent on the planet," he said of Sia, recalling how no one expected the song to explode the way it did.

“I promise you, no one was expecting this record to be so big… we didn't know.”

Well, they might not have seen that coming – but Awake Tonight? This one feels like another global takeover waiting to happen.