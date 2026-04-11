Louis Tomlinson loses cool during Milan concert: Tense moment goes viral

Louis Tomlinson reacted strongly after a chaotic fan moment during latest live show.

On Friday, April 10, the One Direction famed musician took over the stage at Unipol Forum to deliver his 12th concert of How Did We Get Here? world tour.

In a fan-captured video shared on X, the 34-year-old is seen doing a barricade run while performing Palaces.

In the 37-second video, Louis, wearing a black tank top and white pants, leans into the front row of concertgoers amid outstretched hands and phones.

At one point he suddenly pulls back with frustrated expressions and even flashed a middle finger towards a group of fans as he walks away from them.

Another bunch of attendees did the same before the Lemonade singer finally returned to the stage and concluded the night.

His online supporters expressed disappointment at the aggressive touching, stressing the importance of respecting boundaries, and urging others not to ruin his favoured audience interactions.

The caption of the video read, “you can see how every time they tried to grab his shirt Louis moved away, in the end he got angry and finished the song on stage.”

“can’t people don’t ruin this moment that HE LOVE between him and us?” the original author wrote.

Fans rallied to add their remarks as well with one writing, “He looks so disappointed :(“ another added, “oh he’s pissed!”

“And his little [finger] said everything,” a third noted. “He was so f------g mad. What a shame. These people disgust me.”

Meanwhile, the fourth fan added, “We saw the mood change immediately, the whole team more alert.”

It is pertinent to note that this isn't the first time. It has happened repeatedly on Louis’ tours.

The Just Hold On singer actually loves doing these barricade runs as he's talked about it in interviews that he finds the energy exciting, as long as it stays respectful.

On previous tours, fans have torn his shirts off, grabbed him inappropriately, which led him to set clearer boundaries.

Despite the recent tense moment, Louis graciously took to his Instagram stories to share a snapshot from the night for his online followers.

The photo captures a moment where he is seen from behind, standing on a circular stage platform, looking out toward a massive crowd.

A location tag at the bottom right shows the gig was in Milan, Italy. Below that, the text "SHOW 12" indicates this was the twelfth stop on the tour's current leg.