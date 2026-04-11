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Kylie Jenner flaunts Justin Bieber-inspired nails ahead of his Coachella 2026 debut

Justin Bieber headlines Coachella 2026 with debut solo performance

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 11, 2026

Kylie Jenner flaunts Justin Bieber-inspired nails ahead of his Coachella 2026 debut

Kylie Jenner made her entrance into Coachella weekend one with a beauty statement that doubled as a show of support for longtime friend Justin Bieber.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram Stories to reveal a multicolor, bedazzled floral manicure reminiscent of the daisy patches from Bieber’s collaboration with Hailey Bieber’s Rhode brand.

She captioned it with the playful nod, “It’s giving Bieberchella.”

Kylie Jenner flaunts Justin Bieber-inspired nails ahead of his Coachella 2026 debut

Jenner’s festival crew boarded her private jet en route to Indio, with Stassie Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel among the familiar faces.

In a TikTok posted April 9, Kylie introduced herself with a wink, “I’m Kylie, and I’m excited to see Justin”, while her friends hyped other acts including Young Thug and Karol G, who will make history as Coachella’s first Latina headliner on April 12.

For Bieber, the anticipation is equally high.

Though he has appeared as a guest at Coachella before, this marks his debut solo set at the festival.

The 32-year-old warmed up with an intimate Troubadour show on April 4, performing tracks from his recent albums SWAG and SWAG II.

With Kylie’s nails setting the tone and Bieber preparing to headline April 11, the weekend promises a blend of star power, nostalgia, and milestone performances that will define Coachella 2026’s opening acts.

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