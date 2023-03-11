 
entertainment
Lady Gaga gets 2019 Oscars-inspired wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Lady Gaga is the latest celebrity to get her own stunning wax art work at the Madame Tussauds Museum in Hollywood.

The Oscar-nominated singer’s custom wax figure debuted at Madame Tussaud's Hollywood earlier this week ahead of the 95th Academy Awards ceremony, scheduled to air on March 12.

Gaga’s latest wax art work is truly a nod to her stunning Oscars appearance as the Madame Tussauds Hollywood styled the superstar’s wax figure in her 2019 Oscar ensemble, where she took home the award for Best Original Song that year for the track Shallow.

Alexander McQueen designer Sarah Burton has re-created the glamorous custom dress with matching gloves, which Gaga accessorized with a $30 million Tiffany & Co. necklace.

The new figure perfectly depicts the platinum blonde updo and Gaga’s iconic moment when she blew a kiss to fans on the Oscars red carpet.

Fans reacted to her new wax figure, writing, “This is the best wax figure I've ever seen.” Another added, “Finally a masterpiece, looks just like her! Amazing!”

Tom Middleton, general manager at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, said, “Lady Gaga represents so many positive attributes in this world, and to have another wax figure added to Madame Tussauds is incredible.”

Gaga is nominated for Best Original Song again this year for Hold My Hand from the Top Gun: Maverick soundtrack.

