Saturday Mar 11 2023
Angelina Jolie feels 'entitled' to meet with Brad Pitt's new girlfriend Ines De Ramon

Saturday Mar 11, 2023

Angelina Jolie wants to warn Ines De Ramon about her beau Brad Pitt amid rumours that the duo is planning to tie the knot soon, as per reports.

The Maleficent star hopes to meet with the jewelry designer to tell her everything about her marriage with the Babylon actor, reported Heat Magazine.

An insider told the outlet that Pitt’s new relation with de Ramon “is a sore topic” for Jolie, who hasn’t finalized her divorce with the actor despite parting ways with him in 2016.

“Ange wants to take control of the situation instead of sitting in the shadows watching, and hopes to meet up with Ines one-on-one,” the source shared.

“She wants to tell her side of the story about her time with Brad and then Ines can make up her own mind,” the insider dished.

The source went on to add that Jolie “feels entitled” to involve herself in Pitt’s life as he is still the father of their kids; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

“She can see for herself that things are getting serious between him and Ines – Brad’s even talking marriage – but she feels it will eventually go wrong,” the insider said.

“If Ines isn’t interested in hearing her warning now, Ange thinks she’ll be glad of it down the line.”

