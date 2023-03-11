Elizabeth Hurley says gardening is her therapy

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley recently revealed that gardening is her therapy.



The 57-year-old who lives in the Cotswolds countryside in Southern England claims the best way to cope with down days for her is trimming her garden.

Speaking to HELLO! Magazine she said:

"Being in the spotlight has its ups and downs.”

"I'm grateful for the ups and try to get through the downs as gracefully as possible. Luckily, I spend as much time as possible in my garden at home in the country, which always helps me put things in perspective. My son prefers the country, too."

The Bedazzled actress said she owes her ability to stay sane in showbiz to having a ‘sense of humour’.

"My greatest success is having remained relatively sane and keeping a sense of humour, while wading through decades of highly stressful and often somewhat ridiculous adventures.

"Showbusiness, and all the good and bad things that come with it, is not for the faint-hearted. When you're feeling healthy, you tend to look healthy."

Liz also revealed that her health-conscious diet is behind her youthful appearance.

"Your skin is more likely to glow when you're eating well and doing exercise than if you're lying on the couch, watching TV and eating chips. If I put myself in a healthy frame of mind, my hair suddenly looks better, my skin looks better."