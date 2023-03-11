BTS’ agency comments on Suga’s collaboration with soloist IU

Suga is currently preparing for his first solo world tour

The company behind K-pop group BTS, BigHit Entertainment have offered up a short comment on Suga’s possible collaboration with IU. The statement claimed that:

“It is difficult to confirm.”

The response comes following the report on March 10th from SPOTV News that claimed that Suga will be collaborating with soloist IU. It further detailed that the track will be Suga’s and will feature IU as a part of his upcoming future project that will be colliding with his world tour.

The duo have collaborated before as well in 2020. Suga was featured in the track called Eight and produced it as well. The song did quite well on the charts and went on to win several awards for Best Collaboration as well.

