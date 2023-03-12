 
Sunday Mar 12 2023
Gigi Hadid, Leonardo DiCaprio spend ‘nearly all night partying together’ in L.A

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio have just been spotted hanging out together at an exclusive pre-Oscars party on Friday.

An inside source close to People magazine brought these insights to light.

Per their findings, the duo was seen at Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party.

They even went as far as to say, “Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot.”

A separate source, however, dismissed these claims and explained, “The two were in a group of over a dozen people in the VIP section who were hanging out.”

These admissions come shortly after initial reports about the duo’s relationship “fizzling out” were brought to light, in September, during 2022 New York Fashion Week.

At the time, the inside source admitted, “he hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom. It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled.”

For those unversed, the rumor mill started buzzing once Gigi and Leo were papped leaving an NYC restaurant. 

