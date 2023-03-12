Meghan Markle turned ‘manic’ after South Park humiliation

File Footage

Meghan Markle was reportedly plunged into a manic episode after seeing South Park’s episode.



A report by the National Enquirer brought these shocking revelations to light.

Per their findings, “The Duchess of Sussex has every reason to be worried that Hollywood’s most revered stars are laughing at her.”

“They usually do when someone who clearly thinks the world revolves around them is taken down a peg – or three.”

“It’s got to be crushing for Meghan to realize she’s the butt of people’s jokes.”