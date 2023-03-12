Oscar nominee Austin Butler on connecting with Elvis Presley's ghost for ‘Elvis’ role

Austin Butler wowed fans and critics with his jaw-dropping transformation into rock legend Elvis Presley’s role in the Oscar-nominated biopic Elvis.

Austin, who scored a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in Elvis, has claimed that Elvis’ wife Priscilla helped connect him with the late singer's ghost as he prepared for the role

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actor, 31, recalled spending time with Priscilla, who was married to Elvis between 1967 and 1973, at Graceland - the estate where Elvis lived - and was put in touch with the Jailhouse Rock singer's spirit.

Austin, speaking with The Sun on Sunday shared, “That time was less about the questions and more about ­trying to feel his energy, trying to feel the humanity of him.”

He continued, “She took me over to Graceland and said, ‘This is where I believe his spirit is.”

“Then I just got to spend the day in Graceland by myself and sort of sit in different rooms and think, ‘This is where they had Christmas’ and, ‘This is where he used to sit and eat breakfast’ and just humanise him.” Elvis Presley died in 1977 at the age of 42.

Baz Luhrmann's biographical drama has made almost £240 million at the box office. The film has scored eight Oscar nominations including Best Picture, and Best Actor for Austin.