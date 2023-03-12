Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beaureturned her ring 'in an otherworldly way'

Kylie Minogue believes deceased former beau Michael Hutchence returned a ring to her from the land of the dead.



The 54-year-old pop icon dated INXS rocker Michael - who died in 1997 at the age of 37. Speaking to The Sunday Times the Can’t Get You out of My Head singer said:

"I was given a ring by Michael Hutchence when we were dating. It went missing from my house, and I hated the idea that someone I knew had ‘taken’ it. A long time later and after his passing, it was posted back to me anonymously in an envelope. I think that he, in an otherworldly way, returned it to me."

Minogue is the highest-selling female Australian artist of all time, having sold over 80 million records worldwide. Her trophies include a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards and 17 ARIA Music Awards. Minogue. The INXS singer Michael Hutchence was romantically linked to Kylie Minogue between 1989 and 1991.