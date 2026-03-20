Enrique Iglesias’ wife reveals name of fourth baby three months after birth

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova finally revealed the gender and name of their fourth baby, three months after his arrival.

When the couple announced the arrival of the latest addition, they didn’t share much details about him except for a photo.

Now, the Bailando hitmaker’s longtime partner shared a new photo of their four kids as well as revealed the baby’s name as Romeo.

Taking to her Instagram on Thursday, March 19, the former tennis star uploaded a rare photo of her and Enrique's, 50, brood.

The adorable snapshot captured the three-month-old sitting on the lap of six-year-old elder sister Mary, while the eight-year-old twins Lucy and Nicholas, posed alongside them on what appeared to be a boat in Miami, Florida.

The eldest children beamed for the camera as the proud mother of four took a photo of the sweet moment on her phone.

“Lucy+Nicolas+Mary+Romeo,” Anna, 44, captioned the post, punctuated with four red heart emojis.

The family’s admirers flocked to the comment section to share their love for the name, which has a sweet link to the classic Shakespearean play, Romeo and Juliet.

One social media user gushed, “Romeo a beautiful name for your son, I'm glad you gave us the opportunity to get to know it.”

“Beautiful name for a beautiful baby!” another wrote, followed by a third fan, writing, “What a beautiful name, Romeo!”

Anna announced she welcomed her fourth baby with the Hero singer in late December.

She took to Instagram at that time to share an adorable photo of the newborn wrapped in a blanket and wearing a hospital beanie while snuggled up next to a sloth stuffed animal.