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ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette' season

Industry sources reveal ABC’s potential losses over troubled ‘The Bachelorette’

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

ABC risks huge setback with stalled ‘The Bachelorette&apos; season

ABC could lose a lot of money if the new season of The Bachelorette doesn’t air.

The network pulled the show after a 2023 video of lead Taylor Frankie Paul went public, showing her throwing chairs at her ex, with one incident involving her child.

The decision shocked many because the season was supposed to go ahead.

Sources say ABC could lose money on marketing, ads and licensing fees paid to Warner Bros. Unscripted Television.

The studio, which produces the show, will still get its fee even if the season never airs.

The cancellation also caused problems for international deals as Warner Bros. planned to sell the show to other countries, including Canada’s Citytv but the show was replaced after ABC pulled it.

Studio executives were told at the same time as ABC and are now moving carefully while keeping in touch with the network.

One insider shared, “We’re collateral damage,” showing the effect on everyone involved.

The season was supposed to relaunch the franchise after a break in 2024, but experts say the series isn’t in danger and could still come out later, maybe on streaming platforms or at a new broadcast time.

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