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DiCaprio and Lawrence reunite for a suspense mystery, first look revealed

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are back together for Martin Scorsese’s new movie

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

DiCaprio and Lawrence reunite for a suspense mystery, first look revealed

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are back together for Martin Scorsese’s new movie What Happens at Night.

Filming of the movie has started now in the Czech Republic and fans are already got first look at the chilly, snowy set.

The mystery thriller, which is made for Apple, is about an American couple who travel to a snowy town small in Europe to adopt a baby, hoping that maybe it will save their struggling marriage.

The story gets really tense when the woman falls strangely sick, leaving her husband worried about her sudden sitaution and their plan to adoption.

But at the same time, the people in the town start acting weirdly strange, making the couple feel paranoid and uneasy.

A first image from the set shows the pair standing near their car in the snow. DiCaprio is sporting a thick moustache, while Lawrence looks convincingly cold, showing just how chilling the movie will feel.

The film, however, is based on Peter Cameron’s 2021 novel which is really famous for its gothic horror.

The husband and wife, interestingly, are never named in the book which adds to the mysterious vibe.

The cast also includes Jared Harris, Mads Mikkelsen, Patricia Clarkson and Welker White.

Leonardo recently told Lawrence that working with Scorsese is incredible and the director often shows old films to actors to capture a scene’s tone, sometimes even Japanese ghost movies.

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