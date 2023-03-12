Imran Khan ‘prepares next plan of action’ in case of arrest

An undated image of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Imran Khan says plan will be shared with nation when time is right.

He defends decision to call off rally, saying he cannot allow any injuries.

"I can see that only judiciary can save the country," PTI chief says.

As the possibility of Imran Khan's being taken into custody is well in the debate, the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman — without sharing key details — has revealed that a plan has already been prepared in case of his arrest.

“In case I am arrested we have a plan ready which will be shared with the nation when the time is right,” he said hours after postponing his party’s election rally in Lahore on Sunday.

Defending his decision to defer the rally, Khan said that he got scared after seeing the turnover of the PTI supporters and was afraid that there might be bloodshed if everybody came out.

Earlier today, the PTI chief postponed the party’s election rally in Lahore after the Punjab caretaker government imposed Section 144 (ban on public gatherings) in the provincial capital.

On Saturday, he announced a fresh rally in Lahore today after which the district administration banned public gatherings through the invocation of Section 144 in the Punjab capital, citing concerns in the wake of a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in the city.

While they termed their decision to call off their rally a move to ensure peace is maintained in the country, the PML-N leaders call them out for being “cowards”.

Recalling the incidents that have taken place since his ouster in April last year, the posed prime minister — without naming Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senior Vice-President Maryam Nawaz — questioned whether is there any law in the country or is being run on the directions of “the malka [queen]”.

The cricketer-turned-politician clarified that if he and his party members disagree with the actions of the institutions that doesn’t mean they are fighting against them.

“I can see that only judiciary can save the country from the mess that it has plunged into,” he said, adding that had the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government resolved the economic problems then the PTI would have waited for the elections patiently.

At the same time, he lambasted the coalition government for transferring Pakistani money to offshore accounts and questioned how can they fix economic problems like this.

“There is no other way to get the country out of the quagmire except through transparent elections,” the PTI leader reiterated.

However, he claimed that the PDM has only a one-point agenda which is to somehow get rid of the elections.

Khan, who has drawn tens of thousands to his rallies in recent months, has encouraged supporters to get out on the streets for the election rally. However, the authorities concerned fearing an untoward incident have been trying to take all precautionary measures to stop marchers.

Terming it “unfair”, the ex-premier said that when Maryam is allowed to hold public rallies why not the PTI?

“Is this a level-playing field?” he questioned.

The PTI chairman went on to slam Maryam saying that the PML-N is being destroyed because of her. “The senior leadership of PML-N will now take orders from this woman who has not worked even for an hour,” Khan said mocking the chief party organiser.

'Jackal or a leader?'

Meanwhile, Maryam called Khan a "jackal" for his decision to postpone the party's election rally.

“Those who cancel movements and prefer to hide inside their houses due to the fear of the police are called jackals,” Maryam said on her official Twitter handle.

“While one who leads from the front, breaks all obstacles created by [former president Pervez] Musharraf and restores judiciary before reaching Gujranwala is a sher-dil leader called Nawaz Sharif,” she wrote.

The PML-N’s chief party organiser shared a video montage of the PML-N supremo Nawaz’s address delivered in 2007 and PTI leader Hammad Azhar today’s presser, juxtaposing her father and the PTI chief who was removed from power via a no-confidence motion in April last year.