 
entertainment
Sunday Mar 12 2023
By
Web Desk

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 12, 2023

The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy grants an accolade every year from the Best Director category. Here's a list from 1929-2022.

  • 2022: Jane Campion, Power of the Dog
  • 2021: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
  • 2020: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
  • 2019: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
  • 2018: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water
  • 2017: Damien Chazelle, La La Land
  • 2016: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant
  • 2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
  • 2014: Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity
  • 2013: Ang Lee, The Life of Pi
  • 2012: Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist
  • 2011: Tom Hooper, The King's Speech
  • 2010: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker
  • 2009: Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire
  • 2008: Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country for Old Men
  • 2007: Martin Scorsese, The Departed
  • 2006: Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain
  • 2005: Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby
  • 2004: Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
  • 2003: Roman Polanski, The Pianist
  • 2002: Ron Howard, A Beautiful Mind
  • 2001: Steven Soderbergh, Traffic
  • 2000: Sam Mendes, American Beauty
  • 1999: Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan
  • 1998: James Cameron, Titanic
  • 1997: Anthony Minghella, The English Patient
  • 1996: Mel Gibson, Braveheart
  • 1995: Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump
  • 1994: Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List
  • 1993: Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven
  • 1992: Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs
  • 1991: Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves
  • 1990: Oliver Stone, Born on the Fourth of July
  • 1989: Barry Levinson, Rain Man
  • 1988: Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Emperor
  • 1987: Oliver Stone, Platoon
  • 1986: Sydney Pollack, Out of Africa
  • 1985: Miloš Forman, Amadeus
  • 1984: James L. Brooks, Terms of Endearment
  • 1983: Richard Attenborough, Gandhi
  • 1982: Warren Beatty, Reds
  • 1981: Robert Redford, Ordinary People
  • 1980: Robert Brenton, Kramer vs. Kramer
  • 1979: Michael Cimino, The Deer Hunter
  • 1978: Woody Allen, Annie Hall
  • 1977: John G. Avildsen, Rocky
  • 1976: Miloš Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest
  • 1975: Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather Part II
  • 1974: George Roy Hill, The Sting
  • 1973: Bob Fosse, Cabaret
  • 1972: William Friedkin, The French Connection
  • 1971: Franklin J. Schaffner, Patton
  • 1970: John Schlesinger, Midnight Cowboy
  • 1969: Carol Reed, Oliver!
  • 1968: Mike Nichols, The Graduate
  • 1967: Fred Zinnemann, A Man for all Seasons
  • 1966: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music
  • 1965: George Cukor, My Fair Lady
  • 1964: Tony Richardson, Tom Jones
  • 1963: David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia
  • 1962: Jerome Robbins & Robert Wise, West Side Story
  • 1961: Billy Wilder, The Apartment
  • 1960: William Wyler, Ben-Hur
  • 1959: Vincente Minnelli, Gigi
  • 1958: David Lean, The Bridge on the River Kwai
  • 1957: George Stevens, Giant
  • 1956: Delbert Mann, Marty
  • 1955: Elia Kazan, On the Waterfront
  • 1954: Fred Zinnemann, From Here to Eternity
  • 1953: John Ford, The Quiet Man
  • 1952: George Stevens, A Place in the Sun
  • 1951: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, All About Eve
  • 1950: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, A Letter to Three Wives
  • 1949: John Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre
  • 1948: Elia Kazan, Gentleman's Agreement
  • 1947: William Wyler, The Best Years of Our Lives
  • 1946: Billy Wilder, The Lost Weekend
  • 1945: Leo McCarey, Going My Way
  • 1944: Michael Curtis, Casablanca
  • 1943: William Wyler, Mrs. Miniver
  • 1942: John Ford, How Green Was My Valley
  • 1941: John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath
  • 1940: Victor Fleming, Gone with the Wind
  • 1939: Frank Capra, You Can't Take It with You
  • 1938: Leo McCarey, The Awful Truth
  • 1937: Frank Capra, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town
  • 1936: John Ford, The Informer
  • 1935: Frank Capra, It Happened One Night
  • 1934: Frank Lloyd, Cavalcade
  • 1933: Frank Borzage, Bad Girl
  • 1932: Norman Taurog, Skippy
  • 1931: Lewis Milestone, All Quiet on the Western Front
  • 1930: Frank, Lloyd, The Divine Lady
  • 1929: Lewis Milestone, Two Arabian Knights & Frank Borzage, 7th Heaven

More From Entertainment:

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

'Emily in Paris' actor Lucas Bravo expresses gratitude for George Clooney, Julia Roberts

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden

Hillary Duff's husband Matthew Koma shares a quirky birthday wish to her ex Joel Madden
Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Jenna Ortega clears out the myth that she is 'Dark' and 'Twisted' in real-life on 'Saturday Night Live'

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17

Netflix: upcoming series and movies from March 14-17
Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire

Rihanna gears up to set Oscars stage on fire
Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William

Prince Harry has no intention to reconcile with his brother William
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to prove loyalty to King Charles?
Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

Ashley Graham joins Vanessa Hudgens, Lilly Singh on Oscars pre-show rehearsals

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

'Scream VI' tops franchise record at box office

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot

Freddie Prinze Jr. has ideas about 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' reboot
Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside

Jenna Ortega initially turned down ‘Wednesday’ role, deets inside
'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair

'Maid' actor Andie MacDowell feels 'real and honest' with gray hair