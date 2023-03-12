The Academy Winners from the Best Director category: See the complete list from 1929-2022

The Academy grants an accolade every year from the Best Director category. Here's a list from 1929-2022.

2022: Jane Campion, Power of the Dog



2021: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland



2020: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite



2019: Alfonso Cuarón, Roma



2018: Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water



2017: Damien Chazelle, La La Land



2016: Alejandro González Iñárritu, The Revenant



2015: Alejandro González Iñárritu, Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)



2014: Alfonso Cuarón, Gravity



2013: Ang Lee, The Life of Pi



2012: Michel Hazanavicius, The Artist



2011: Tom Hooper, The King's Speech



2010: Kathryn Bigelow, The Hurt Locker



2009: Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire



2008: Joel and Ethan Coen, No Country for Old Men



2007: Martin Scorsese, The Departed



2006: Ang Lee, Brokeback Mountain



2005: Clint Eastwood, Million Dollar Baby



2004: Peter Jackson, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King



2003: Roman Polanski, The Pianist



2002: Ron Howard, A Beautiful Mind



2001: Steven Soderbergh, Traffic



2000: Sam Mendes, American Beauty



1999: Steven Spielberg, Saving Private Ryan



1998: James Cameron, Titanic



1997: Anthony Minghella, The English Patient



1996: Mel Gibson, Braveheart



1995: Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump



1994: Steven Spielberg, Schindler's List



1993: Clint Eastwood, Unforgiven



1992: Jonathan Demme, The Silence of the Lambs



1991: Kevin Costner, Dances with Wolves



1990: Oliver Stone, Born on the Fourth of July



1989: Barry Levinson, Rain Man



1988: Bernardo Bertolucci, The Last Emperor



1987: Oliver Stone, Platoon



1986: Sydney Pollack, Out of Africa



1985: Miloš Forman, Amadeus



1984: James L. Brooks, Terms of Endearment



1983: Richard Attenborough, Gandhi



1982: Warren Beatty, Reds



1981: Robert Redford, Ordinary People



1980: Robert Brenton, Kramer vs. Kramer



1979: Michael Cimino, The Deer Hunter



1978: Woody Allen, Annie Hall



1977: John G. Avildsen, Rocky



1976: Miloš Forman, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest



1975: Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather Part II



1974: George Roy Hill, The Sting



1973: Bob Fosse, Cabaret



1972: William Friedkin, The French Connection



1971: Franklin J. Schaffner, Patton



1970: John Schlesinger, Midnight Cowboy



1969: Carol Reed, Oliver!



1968: Mike Nichols, The Graduate



1967: Fred Zinnemann, A Man for all Seasons



1966: Robert Wise, The Sound of Music



1965: George Cukor, My Fair Lady



1964: Tony Richardson, Tom Jones



1963: David Lean, Lawrence of Arabia



1962: Jerome Robbins & Robert Wise, West Side Story



1961: Billy Wilder, The Apartment



1960: William Wyler, Ben-Hur



1959: Vincente Minnelli, Gigi



1958: David Lean, The Bridge on the River Kwai



1957: George Stevens, Giant



1956: Delbert Mann, Marty



1955: Elia Kazan, On the Waterfront



1954: Fred Zinnemann, From Here to Eternity



1953: John Ford, The Quiet Man



1952: George Stevens, A Place in the Sun



1951: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, All About Eve



1950: Joseph L. Mankiewicz, A Letter to Three Wives



1949: John Huston, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre



1948: Elia Kazan, Gentleman's Agreement



1947: William Wyler, The Best Years of Our Lives



1946: Billy Wilder, The Lost Weekend



1945: Leo McCarey, Going My Way



1944: Michael Curtis, Casablanca



1943: William Wyler, Mrs. Miniver



1942: John Ford, How Green Was My Valley



1941: John Ford, The Grapes of Wrath



1940: Victor Fleming, Gone with the Wind



1939: Frank Capra, You Can't Take It with You



1938: Leo McCarey, The Awful Truth



1937: Frank Capra, Mr. Deeds Goes to Town



1936: John Ford, The Informer



1935: Frank Capra, It Happened One Night



1934: Frank Lloyd, Cavalcade



1933: Frank Borzage, Bad Girl



1932: Norman Taurog, Skippy



1931: Lewis Milestone, All Quiet on the Western Front



1930: Frank, Lloyd, The Divine Lady

