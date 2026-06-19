Anne Hathaway confirms she's expecting 3rd child with husband Adam Shulman

The 'Devil Wears Prada' star announces her pregnancy in a sweet baby bump reveal video

Anne Hathaway is growing her family with her husband Adam Shulman.

On Friday, June 19, the Oscar Winning actress announced she is pregnant with her third child. In a sweet Instagram video, Hathaway wears a flowing white dress before revealing her growing baby bump.

As Barbara Lewis' Baby I'm Yours played in the background, the Devil Wears Prada star smiled at the camera and dropped her arms to unveil her pregnancy before walking off.

She captioned the post, "x Baby, I'm yours x."

The exciting news marks a new chapter for Hathaway, 43, and Shulman, 45, who have been married since 2012. The couple are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. Recent photographs obtained by TMZ showed the happy family at the beach with Hathaway’s baby bump on full display.

The Princess Diaries actress has previously opened up about how motherhood transformed her. “I didn’t feel fully landed and fully here until I was born,” she told WSJ Magazine in 2022. “It’s not like I was lacking integrity, but it made me want to be completely, on every level, true to my word.

The pregnancy announcement comes during a busy year for Hathaway, who has several high-profile projects either recently released or still set to arrive in theatres throughout 2026, including The Odyssey, Mother Mary, and The End of Oak Street.