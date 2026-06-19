Did Benny Blanco really shave his head, or is it a bald cap?

Benny Blanco's 'Friends Don't Keep Secrets' cohosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco help shave his head

Benny Blanco is known for his thick curls. So naturally, the internet freaked out when he appeared to shave half of it off.

The music producer appeared on a new cover for Complex on Thursday, June 18, alongside his Friends Don’t Keep Secrets podcast co-hosts Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco. Shockingly, Blanco, 38, did the entire interview with half of his head shaved off, á la Skrillex.

A promo video showed Lil Dicky, whose real name is Dave Bird, and Batalucco shaving Blanco’s head with clippers, though the footage suspiciously stops right before the clippers make contact with Blanco’s hair.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some complimenting his new look while others joked they felt bad for Blanco’s wife, Selena Gomez.

But as it turns out, Blanco’s new look was just the result of some really good prosthetics and two talented makeup artists.

Did Benny Blanco shave his head?

No, Benny Blanco did not shave his head. Complex’s post includes credits to SFX/ Prosthetics expert Lili Eve Kaytmaz, who goes by Lil Eve Makeup.

Lil Eve Makeup also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation, confirming it’s a bald cap and poking fun at people who thought it was real.

“Working with @itsbennyblanco is always a dream! I’m extra blessed because @jmquinteros assisted me on this half bald-cap,” she wrote in her own Instagram post about the photoshoot. “My favorite part is people in the comments in the OG post thinking he really did shave his head [laughing face emoji].”