 
Geo News

Did Benny Blanco really shave his head, or is it a bald cap?

Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco debuts a drastic new look as fans question if it's real

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published June 19, 2026

Benny Blancos Friends Dont Keep Secrets cohosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco help shave his head
Benny Blanco's 'Friends Don't Keep Secrets' cohosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco help shave his head

Benny Blanco is known for his thick curls. So naturally, the internet freaked out when he appeared to shave half of it off.

The music producer appeared on a new cover for Complex on Thursday, June 18, alongside his Friends Don’t Keep Secrets podcast co-hosts Lil Dicky and his wife Kristin Batalucco. Shockingly, Blanco, 38, did the entire interview with half of his head shaved off, á la Skrillex.

A promo video showed Lil Dicky, whose real name is Dave Bird, and Batalucco shaving Blanco’s head with clippers, though the footage suspiciously stops right before the clippers make contact with Blanco’s hair.

Fans had mixed reactions, with some complimenting his new look while others joked they felt bad for Blanco’s wife, Selena Gomez.

But as it turns out, Blanco’s new look was just the result of some really good prosthetics and two talented makeup artists.

Did Benny Blanco shave his head?

No, Benny Blanco did not shave his head. Complex’s post includes credits to SFX/ Prosthetics expert Lili Eve Kaytmaz, who goes by Lil Eve Makeup.

Lil Eve Makeup also shared a behind-the-scenes look at the transformation, confirming it’s a bald cap and poking fun at people who thought it was real.

“Working with @itsbennyblanco is always a dream! I’m extra blessed because @jmquinteros assisted me on this half bald-cap,” she wrote in her own Instagram post about the photoshoot. “My favorite part is people in the comments in the OG post thinking he really did shave his head [laughing face emoji].” 

Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce video
Jelly Roll breaks silence after Bunnie Xo's podcast about their divorce
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Meghan Trainor's bold new look sparks hilarious reaction at home
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Ariana Grande to Rihanna: Singers who don't need autotune to mesmerise audience
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Cruz Beckham shows support for David Beckham amid Brooklyn's new video drama
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Kate Hudson, Ana de Armas bring heat to Miami with new thriller ‘Palm Grove'
Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video
Noah Price sparks criticism after calling Venezuela Fury 'my wife' on live video
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert
Ariana Grande leaves Demi Lovato 'speechless' after latest concert
Kim Kardashian 'declines' Lewis Hamilton idea of romance with stern message
Kim Kardashian 'declines' Lewis Hamilton idea of romance with stern message